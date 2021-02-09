Ninnila Ninnila trailer garners good response

Tollywood: Heart-touching love stories are rare to come by. 'Ninnila Ninnila', to be released in theatres soon, is one of them. On February 5, the trailer of the promising drama was unveiled by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tollywood's Supreme Hero Sai Tej. They wished the team of the film all the best.

Actor Ashok Selvan has played Dev, Ritu Varma has played Tara, and Nithya Menen has played Maya in 'Ninnila Ninnila'. The trailer shows the love and emotions involving them quite effectively. Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma work as chefs in a big hotel. What kind of relationship is theirs? How is Nithya Menen's character related to their story? The trailer makes it clear that director Ani IV Sasi has portrayed these beautifully in the film. Senior actor Nasser and comedian Satya have got other important roles.





Presented by Bapineedu B, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad on Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Zee Studios. The cute and emotional entertainer is currently in the post-production phase. The producer has said that the release date will be announced soon.