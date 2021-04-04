Nithiin to romance Sai Pallavi?

Young hero Nithiin is currently busy with a couple of interesting projects. One of them is the official remake of Andhadhun. Another project in the pipeline is Powerpeta which will release in two parts. Nithiin is also in talks with other directors. The buzz is that Vakkantham Vamshi is in talks to direct the young hero.



If the buzz is true, Nithiin will romance Sai Pallavi in the film. After the failure of Na Peru Surya, Na Illu India, the writer cum director took his time to come up with a new script. There are reports that Vamshi will do a film with Allu Arjun again but the new reports reveal us that Nithiin will work with the director.



The film unit is planning to make the official announcement of the project soon. Stay tuned to us for the complete cast and crew details.

