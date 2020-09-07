Nithiin's Rang De to skip the theatrical release?

Tollywood: Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh play the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Rang De. Venky Atluri is the director of the film. The movie unit launched a teaser, on the occasion of Nithiin's wedding. The film unit is yet to wrap up the shoot. The makers want to resume the shoot this month in a new schedule in Europe.



Meanwhile, we came to know that the makers decided to skip the theatrical release. With the theatres not going to get opened anytime, there is no update on the release of the film. Already, the streaming platforms Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video have approached the makers at a decent price. The film unit is yet to take a final call on the same.



PC Sreeram is the cinematographer of the film. The makers will announce further details of the movie soon.

