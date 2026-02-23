Only BJP can ensure real development in tribal areas: Tripura CM ​

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday claimed that a massive “reign of loot” is taking place in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) under the current administration. ​

Since 2021, the BJP’s junior partner, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has been governing the politically significant 30-member TTAADC, which covers nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km area and is home to over 12.16 lakh people, around 84 per cent of whom belong to indigenous communities. ​

Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Manubankul in South Tripura district, the Chief Minister said that the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Tripura genuinely aims to work for the welfare of the tribal people, who constitute one-third of Tripura's 4.2 million population. ​

Saha also emphasised that for real development in the district council, the BJP must win all 28 seats in the upcoming TTAADC elections. ​

“For a long time, who really cared for the tribals? When Atal Bihari Vajpayee first became Prime Minister, there was no separate department for tribal affairs at the Centre. It was during his tenure that the first dedicated department for tribal welfare was established. Later, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, efforts for tribal development became more vigorous. Today, our country is recognised not only through words but also through actions and performance,” he said. ​

Saha added that recently, he appointed a tribal personality as the Chairman of the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). ​

“Out of the three members of the commission, one tribal woman has been appointed as a member. We genuinely want to work for the welfare of tribal people,” he said.​

Criticising opposition slogans, the Chief Minister said, “The slogan ‘thansa’ (tribal Kokborok word meaning unity) is meant only to mislead people. ​

“In reality, there is no development work. Misunderstandings are being created to serve personal interests. In the TTAADC, the only reign is that of loot -- deciding who will take how much. I have all the audit reports. We know exactly what is happening there,” Saha claimed. ​

“If you truly want the development of the TTAADC, ensure that the BJP wins all 28 seats in the coming election. This is possible only if you have faith and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added. ​

Saha also accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of disrespecting the erstwhile Maharajas (kings) of Tripura in the past. ​

“They kept the Maharajas confined to their homes. Today, after embracing democracy, the Maharajas have come forward, and others now speak in grand words. But where were they earlier ?” he said. ​

The Chief Minister said that the BJP-led government named Agartala Airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur and has taken several initiatives in honour of the Maharajas of Tripura.

​The meeting was attended by BJP Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, District President Dipayan Chowdhury, South District President Deepak Dutta, MLA Mailafru Mog, and other party leaders and workers. ​

In the run-up to the TTAADC polls, all major political parties, including the ruling BJP, its ally the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), the TMP, and opposition CPI (M) and Congress, have intensified efforts to consolidate support among tribals.​

The crucial elections to the TTAADC are likely to be held in March or April.