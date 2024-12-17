Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’ gets out of Christmas race

Nithiin’s much-awaited film Robinhood has been postponed, with the team confirming that it will no longer release on the scheduled date of December 25. The film, which had been slated for a grand holiday release, will now arrive at a later time, with a new release date to be announced soon.

In an official statement, the makers explained, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Robinhood will not be releasing on December 25th as planned. A new release date will be announced soon. Hold on to your excitement. The entertainment will be worth the wait." The team assured fans that the adventurous entertainer would provide an unforgettable cinematic experience when it eventually hits theaters.

Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood stars Nithiin alongside Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film promises to deliver high-octane action and adventure, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has generated significant anticipation for its thrilling narrative and entertaining visuals. Fans will now have to wait a little longer to experience the action-packed ride.