Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’ key schedule gets wrapped

Nithiin is going to astonish one and all as Robinhood in his ongoing film with talented maker Venky Kudumula. The successful combo is back with yet another unique and crazy project, and the title glimpse grabbed the attention of all.

The glimpse which was meant to introduce Nithiin’s character was funny, at the same time, was novel, in terms of the concept and the presentation. The successful production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. Meanwhile, a crucial schedule of Robinhood was completed in Munnar. In this schedule, the team canned some important talkie parts and also a heavy action block on Nithiin and other important actors.

They will commence the next schedule of the movie soon. Nithiin sports a trendy look in the movie where he will be seen in a first-of-its-kind role. Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore are playing important roles in the movie.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the producers of the movie which will have a top-notch technicians taking care of different crafts. The movie has music by National Award Winner GV Prakash Kumar who provided the fascinating score for the glimpse. Sai Sriram handles the cinematography, while Prawin Pudi is the editor and Raam Kumar is the art director.