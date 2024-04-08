  • Menu
Nithya Menen comes with an interesting title ‘Dear Exes’

Celebrated actress Nithya Menen marked her birthday with a special announcement for fans as she revealed the title of her upcoming film

Celebrated actress Nithya Menen marked her birthday with a special announcement for fans as she revealed the title of her upcoming film. Taking to social media, Nithya shared the title and poster of her new project, "Dear Exes."


Directed by debutante Kamini, "Dear Exes" is set to be a fantasy relationship drama that promises an intriguing storyline. The vibrant poster, featuring Nithya Menen, hints at the captivating narrative that awaits audiences.

Joining Nithya Menen in the Tamil film are acclaimed actors Vinay Rai, Navdeep, and Prateik Babbar, who are expected to deliver stellar performances in their respective roles.


Produced by BGN, Aditya Ajay Singh, and Ramki, "Dear Exes" is poised to hit cinemas soon, offering viewers an engaging cinematic experience. While the music director for the film is yet to be finalized, anticipation is already building among fans eager to witness Nithya Menen's latest on-screen venture.

