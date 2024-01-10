No change in Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ release date

Following the setback of the film “Michael,” Sundeep Kishan is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.” Directed by VI Anand, the film, which has been eagerly anticipated for months, is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on February 9, 2024.



Despite the simultaneous releases of Lal Salaam and Eagle on the same day, speculations had arisen about a potential delay for “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.” However, Sundeep Kishan has confirmed that the film will indeed hit the screens as planned on February 9, 2024, and this announcement is accompanied by a striking new poster.

Sharing the spotlight with Kishan is Varsha Bollamma, who plays the female lead in this highly anticipated project. Currently in the post-production phase, the film is produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner, with AK Entertainments presenting it.

Adding a musical touch to the cinematic journey is the talented composer Shekar Chandra. As the release date approaches, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.