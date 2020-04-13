No scope for it in F3: Anil Ravipudi

Tollywood: After Sarileru Neekevvaru, director Anil Ravipudi is currently working on the film F3. F3 is the sequel of the blockbuster film F2. Dil Raju will produce the film. The film's announcement comes next month.

Talking about the film's script, Anil Ravipudi recently revealed an exciting thing. The director clarified that the film will not have a second hero since there is no scope for it.

"F3 will have all the four important characters but it's not a continuation to F2. The script work is in progress and at the moment. I don't see any scope for another hero in the film." the director revealed.

With this, it is very clear that Anil Ravipudi is going to get only Venkatesh on board and Varun Tej will not act in the film. Rajendra Prasad might retain his role in the film. More details about the film will come out soon.