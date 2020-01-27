No Sequel for Disco Raja

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja released recently in the theatres. The makers are extremely happy that the movie hit the screens finally, after a very long time. Surprisingly, the makers are now not happy with the way the film performed at the box-office. VI Anand is the director of the movie. Tanya Hope, Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh played the heroines in the film.

The latest update from the filmnagar is that the makers called off the plan to do a sequel for the movie. Apparently, the result of the film is not satisfactory and hence they decided not to come up with a second part for the movie.

Ravi Teja announced that they might come up with a sequel during the pre-release event but now, they seem to have changed their mind.