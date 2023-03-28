NTR 30: Aquaman VFX supervisor Brad Minnich Joins The Crew Of Koratala Siva’s Directorial

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Junior NTR's 30th movie shooting began a few days ago and it is being helmed by renowned filmmaker Koratala Siva. Bollywood's glam doll Janhvi Kapoor is the lead actress of this most-awaited entertainer. As Junior NTR bagged the biggest hit of his career with SS Rajamouli's RRR, he rose to the Pan-World level and thus his next movies hold high expectations. So, to keep up that momentum and achieve Pan-World appeal, the makers also added Hollywood's ace VFX supervisor Brad Munnich of Aquaman fame to their crew. The makers dropped an official post on social media and treated all the fans of this ace actor…



Along with sharing the pic, the makers also wrote, "#BradMinnich will be the VFX supervisor for crucial sequences in #NTR30. Get ready for a stunning visual treat on the Big Screens. #NTR30Begins @tarak9999 #JanhviKapoor #KoratalaSiva @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @YuvasudhaArts".

The pic showcases Brad and Koratala Siva in one frame in some serious discussions!

The movie is tentatively titled 'NTR 30' and is official launched on 23rd March, 2023 in Hyderabad.

Here are a few pics from the launch event…

Ace director SS Rajamouli gave the first clap… Even Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Koratala Siva, music director Anirudh and other special guests made their presence and turned event turn into a gala one. Janhvi Kapoor looked classy in green pattu saree while NTR owned a simple attire.

Renowned action producer Kenny Bates also joined the team of NTR 30…

He is seen discussing the scene with the director Koratala Siva…

NTR 30 is being directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Kalyan Ram under his NTR Arts banner in collaboration with Yuvasudha Arts banner.