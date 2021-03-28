NTR and Rajamouli to join hands once again

Jr. NTR is currently working for the film RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. This is the fourth film in their combination, after Student No:1, Simhadri and Yama Donga. If the latest sources are to be believed, the duo is planning to team up for another project.

According to the reports, NTR and Rajamouli will join hands for a new movie soon. As of now, NTR will shoot a film with Trivikram after wrapping up RRR. He has projects lined up with Prashanth Neel and Atlee after that. But we don't know which one he will take on the floors first.

On the flip side, Rajamouli will work with Mahesh Babu after RRR. He may do a film with NTR after completing Mahesh's movie. Mostly, Tarak and Rajamouli have to wait for a couple of years more to team up once again. But the news itself is exciting for all the fans of NTR.