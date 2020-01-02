NTR as chief guest for Kalyan Ram's movie

Nandamuri hero Kalyan Ram who recently scored a hit with '118' movie is all set to come up with a family entertainer titled after the old number 'Entha Manchivaadavura' from ANR and Savitri starrer 'Nammina Bantu'.

Satish Vegesna who is known for his family dramas is helming this project. The title itself is suggesting that Kalyan Ram is playing a good samaritan in this movie. Mehreen Pirzada is playing the leading lady in the film. The tease has been receiving good response from the audience. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on January 17th and the makers are planning to organize a grand pre-release event for the film on January 8th. As per the latest reports, Young Tiger NTR is now going to attend the event as a chief guest.

Aditya Music is venturing into production with this film. Subhash Gupta and Sivalenka Krishna Prasad are the producers of the film which is a Gopi Sundar's musical.