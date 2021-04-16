NTR30: Here's the rumored story!

Tollywood: All of a sudden, NTR30 director's name changed and Koratala Siva has come forward to do a film with NTR for the second time, after Janatha Garage. The film unit is yet to furnish the key details about the project but there is a rumored story doing rounds in social media.

There are reports on social media about the story of the movie. We came to know that NTR plays the role of a young man, who comes to the city from Himalayas. He plays a characters that is innocent, child-like & lovable. How his good deeds influence the society and change mindset of people is the Crux is said to be the film's story.

As of now, there is no confirmation on the film's story and we are waiting a formal confirmation from the makers. The film's shoot will begin as soon as RRR hits the screens.