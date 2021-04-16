Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

NTR30: Here's the rumored story!

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva
x

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva

Highlights

Tollywood: All of a sudden, NTR30 director's name changed and Koratala Siva has come forward to do a film with NTR for the second time, after Janatha G...

Tollywood: All of a sudden, NTR30 director's name changed and Koratala Siva has come forward to do a film with NTR for the second time, after Janatha Garage. The film unit is yet to furnish the key details about the project but there is a rumored story doing rounds in social media.

There are reports on social media about the story of the movie. We came to know that NTR plays the role of a young man, who comes to the city from Himalayas. He plays a characters that is innocent, child-like & lovable. How his good deeds influence the society and change mindset of people is the Crux is said to be the film's story.

As of now, there is no confirmation on the film's story and we are waiting a formal confirmation from the makers. The film's shoot will begin as soon as RRR hits the screens.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X