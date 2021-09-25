NTR30: When will it officially begin!

NTR and Koratala Siva are teaming up for the second time soon. The duo already delivered a huge blockbuster Janatha Garage. They will soon come up with an exciting film. The untitled film will go on to the floors this year itself.

Going by the latest reports in the film industry, NTR30 will have a muhurtham ceremony during the Dusshera occasion. The film's shoot will officially begin from December this year. The film unit will confirm the cast and crew details during the film's launch.

Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will jointly produce the film under the banner Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts. Anirudh Ravichander is the film's music director. Rathnavelu is the film's DOP.

Alia Bhatt is in talks to play the female lead in the film. We hear that NTR will be seen as a student union leader in the film.