NTR’s ‘Devara’ to have two heroines; welcomes a Marathi actress to

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, is set to captivate audiences once again with his highly anticipated Telugu film, "Devara." Reuniting with director Koratala Siva after the success of "Janatha Garage," this collaboration promises to be even grander, featuring NTR in dual roles as both father and son. Adding to the star-studded cast is Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut.

The latest addition to the ensemble is Marathi actress Shruti Marathe, marking her debut in Telugu cinema. Known for her work in Marathi, Hindi, and a few Tamil films, Shruti Marathe is set to make her presence felt in the action-packed drama. While details about her role are yet to be unveiled, expectations are running high for her performance alongside NTR.

"Devara" boasts VFX-heavy sequences, elevating the cinematic experience for the audience. The film's narrative complexity, featuring NTR in dual avatars, has piqued the interest of fans who eagerly await the unveiling of this larger-than-life project.

The movie's schedule faced delays, primarily attributed to the setback Saif Ali Khan experienced due to an injury. Despite the challenges, the team is determined to deliver a cinematic spectacle. Saif Ali Khan, cast as the antagonist, is expected to rejoin the sets soon.

Anirudh Ravichander, renowned for his musical prowess, is composing the tunes for "Devara." The film is jointly produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. As the project unfolds, fans anticipate the announcement of the new release date, ready to witness NTR's stellar performances and the debut of Shruti Marathe in Telugu cinema.