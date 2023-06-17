Official: ‘Adipurush’ collects Rs 140 Cr WW on its Day 1

  • Menu
Prabhas starrer “Adipurush” was released in theatres yesterday.

Prabhas starrer “Adipurush” was released in theatres yesterday. Om Raut directed this mythological drama which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Kriti Sanon played the female lead. The movie had a phenomenal start at the box office. The makers have now officially announced that the film collected a worldwide gross of 140 crores on its opening day.

“Adipurush” registered one of the biggest openings for an Indian film. The star power of Prabhas combined with the Ramayana factor ensured sensational openings for the movie at the ticket windows.

If the film continue, the same momentum in the upcoming days, it reaches the breakeven mark within no time. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist. Sunny Singh, Devdatte Nage, Vatshal Seth, and Sonal Chauhan played key roles. This mega-budget PAN Indian film was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair, Vamsi, and Pramod.

