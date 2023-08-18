Official: ‘Salaar’ to have an IMAX release

One of the highly anticipated pan-Indian films of this year is “Salaar,” starring the talented Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Sruthi Haasan as the lead actress. Prashanth Neel is directing this action-packed drama.



The latest confirmed information reveals that the movie will be released in IMAX format. The US distributors have officially confirmed this news. The bookings for IMAX will open shortly. However, the team has not yet made any specific announcements regarding the IMAX release in India. Further details are awaited.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eeswari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and others in significant roles. Produced by Hombale Films on a grand scale, with soundtracks by Ravi Basrur, the movie is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 28, 2023.