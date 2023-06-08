Official: Varun Tej and Lavanya getting engaged tomorrow

For many days there have been rumors going on all over that Mega Prince Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripati are in a relationship. Neither the actor nor the actress did talk about this, which caused confusion among fans.

A few days back, Naga Babu also stated that Varun would get married soon but didn’t reveal who the bride was. It is now confirmed that Varun Tej and Lavanya are getting engaged tomorrow. Well, this news is certain to bring a smile on the faces of mega fans. To note, Varun Tej and Lavanya together acted in the films “Mister” and “Anthariksham 9000 KMPH.”

The wedding date will be announced shortly. On the work front, Varun Tej is currently busy with “Gandeevadhari Arjuna” and his Bollywood debut film, directed by Praveen Sattaru and Shakti Pratap Singh, respectively. On the other hand, Lavanya was last seen in ZEE5’s web series “Puli Meka” which received a thumping response.















