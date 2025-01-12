‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ trailer unveiled; raises curiosity

Hero Sairaam Shankar, known for his impactful roles in 143 and Bumper Offer, is all set to captivate audiences with his latest suspense thriller, Oka Pathakam Prakaram. The film, which promises to be an edge-of-your-seat experience, has already generated significant buzz with its intriguing trailer.

The trailer begins with a voiceover that sets the tone for the gripping narrative: "There's evil hidden in every good person, but there's only evil occupied in a bad person," piquing curiosity about the film's central theme. The suspenseful cut of the trailer only deepens the intrigue, leaving audiences eager to uncover the mystery.

Directed by Vinod Kumar Vijayan, who is making his debut as a producer, Oka PathakamPrakaram is being jointly produced under the banners of Vinod Vihaan Films and Vihari Cinema House Pvt Ltd. The film features Sairaam Shankar in the role of an advocate, opposite the talented Samuthirakani, who portrays a cop. Both actors are expected to deliver powerful performances that will elevate the suspense and drama of the narrative.

Vinod Kumar Vijayan shared his excitement about the project, stating, "It's a different kind of story. Sairaam has owned his role, and Samuthirakani’s cop portrayal has taken the film to another level. The crime, murder, and mystery elements have been well crafted, and the music by Rahul Raj and Gopi Sundar adds a compelling touch."

With its compelling plot and strong performances, Oka PathakamPrakaram is slated for a grand release on February 7th, 2025. The team is working diligently to complete post-production and deliver a high-quality cinematic experience to audiences.







