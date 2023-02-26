‘Ori Vaari’ Making Video From Nani’s Dasara Movie Is Out

Tollywood's ace actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh are essaying complete de-glamour roles for their upcoming movie Dasara. Being a rural backdrop action drama, there are many expectations on it. Already the teaser, song promos and lyrical videos made us witness a glimpse of the intense plot. The recently released "Ori Vaari…" break up song also made the music buffs make it play in the loop! Off late, the makers dropped the making video of this song and treated the fans of this natural star…



Along with sharing the making video, they also wrote, "Here's the making video of the heartbreak anthem from #Dasara which is healing every heart - https://youtu.be/o8lIyyPUKvk #OriVaari #OReChore #Theekari #OrrVaari #OBhayee @NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @saregamasouth".

The making video is all awesome and showcased how Nani and other crew members worked hard to make the song come out perfectly…

The lyrical video is just awesome as it showcased the music director Santosh crooning the song with the backdrop of the coal mine surrounded village. Even Nani looked amazing and one could feel his pain of the love failure.

Here are the lyrics of this song…

Going with the earlier released teaser, it introduced the village Veerlapalli which is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!

This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Casting Details of Dasara:

• Nani as Dharani

• Keerthy Suresh as Vennela

• Samuthirakani as Shivanna

• Dheekshith Shetty as Suri

• Shine Tom Chacko as Chinna Nambi

• Sai Kumar as Rajanna

• Shamna Kasim

Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!