‘Osey Arundhati’ completes filming

Excitement abounds as the post-production phase of the eagerly awaited film 'Osey Arundhati' unfolds. Produced by Guduru Pranay Reddy and directed by Vikrant Kumar, the movie stars Vennela Kishore, Kamal Kamaraju, and Monika Chauhan in lead roles.

Expressing his delight, producer Guduru Pranay Reddy shared that the filming process has concluded, and the team is now immersed in post-production activities. He hinted at an imminent announcement regarding the film's release date.

Director Vikrant Kumar shed light on the film's premise, narrating the tale of 'Illalu Arundhati,' a woman from a middle-class Hyderabad family. Juggling household chores and childcare, Arundhati encounters an unexpected challenge when her husband decides to undertake Swamy Vratham. 'Osey Arundhati' promises to blend comedy with thrilling elements, offering entertainment suitable for the entire family. As post-production progresses, anticipation for the film's release continues to build among audiences.