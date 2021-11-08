Pakka Commercial Teaser: Gopichand Rocks With His Mass Avatar

Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand owns that ability to best fit the bill in any role and coming to ace director Maruthi, he mesmerizes the audience with his amazing concepts. These two are no joining hands for the movie 'Pakka Commercial'. The title itself is interesting and turned the movie into the most awaited one of this season. Off late, the makers released the teaser of this movie and raised the expectations on it.



Lead actors Gopichand and Raashii Khanna shared the teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Gopichand

Sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Here it is, Presenting the teaser of my next film with @DirectorMaruthi #PakkaCommercial, Hope you all like it! https://youtu.be/najseSvyd40 Coming in theatres soon!"

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Gopichand's introduction with a powerful dialogue "Evariki choopisthunaru villainism? Ee villainism chesi choose vachanu". Then Raashii Khanna kills it with her expressions and looks cute in a classy appeal. Next, Gopichand and Raashii and Sathyaraj will be seen in advocate attires and make us go laugh with their humour scenes. Well, we need to wait to know about the plot till the release of the trailer. It seems Maruthi once again aimed something big with this movie!

Raashii Khanna also shared the teaser on her Twitter page…

She also wrote, "Presenting the teaser of my next film #PakkaCommercial, with @YoursGopichand @DirectorMaruthi Hope you all like it! https://youtu.be/najseSvyd40 Coming in theatres soon!"

Even the poster looks interesting as Raashii is seen in an angry face towards Gopichand who was all smiling in an advocate appeal!

Pakka Commercial movie is being directed by Maruti and is produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures banners. It has Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh and Kiran Talasila in other important roles.