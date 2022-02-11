Panja Vaishnav Tej’s ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ Release Date Is Out

The young hero of the Mega compound Vaishnav Tej has got the much-needed blockbuster with his debut movie 'Uppena'. Even through his second movie Konda Polam, he got decent reviews. Now, he is all set to treat the movie buffs with his third movie 'Ranga ranga Vaibhavanga'. With the title itself, the movie grabbed the attention of all the fans. Off late, he announced the release date of this movie and is all set to clash with Adivi Sesh's Major movie.



Director Gireesaaya shared this good news with all his fans through his Twitter page…

The new poster showcases Vaishnav and Ketika in an interesting pose. He is seen falling for Ketika who slept on a table. Even the stereoscope placed on the table also raised the expectations on the movie. Along with the new poster, he also wrote, "Get Ready to meet Rishi & RadhaRed heart in Theaters near you! #RangaRangaVaibhavanga in theaters from May 27th! A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Directed by @GIREESAAYA".

The recently released teaser showcased Rishi aka Vaishnav asking Radha aka Kethika about the gift while she says, girls needn't get anything to give a treat and asks him whether he knows about the butterfly kiss. Then they are seen kissing each other blinking their eyes just like butterflies. It was all amazing and raised the expectations on the movie too.

This romantic entertainer is being directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame while it is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad is tuning the songs while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame is all set to crank the camera for this movie.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga movie will be released this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022 in the theatres locking the horns with Adivi Sesh's Major movie!