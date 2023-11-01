Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela starrer Sithara Entertainments' Aadikeshava grand release on November 24th, worldwide

Sithara Entertainments has delivered a huge blockbuster with MAD recently and they are hoping to continue the success spree with Aadikeshava.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej after hyper successful debut with Uppena, has been trying his hand at different genres and this time, he is coming up with Aadikeshava, a raw action entertainer.

Joju George, National Award winning Malayalam actor and Aparna Das, Dada fame actress are debuting in Telugu with this film.

Current sensation of Telugu Cinema, Sreeleela is playing leading lady role in Aadikeshava and the songs released by the team, recently, have gone viral.

Majorly Sreeleela and Panja Vaisshnav dance moves in Leelammo have become hugely popular and Instagram reels have been high on this recent number, too.

National Award winning composer, GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for the film and he is doubly happy with the success of tracks like Sittharala Sithravathi, Leelammo.

Earlier Aadikeshava team has announced the movie release for Diwali, on 10th November, worldwide. As they say, certain things cannot be planned, team had to postpone the release of the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, producer of the film, has announced that they have decided to postpone the release of the film to 24th November from 10th November.

The postponement has been forced by Cricket World Cup, 2023. India has reached Semi-Finals for sure and probably they might go on to play in Finals, too. Having such important games during the film release and running period would affect the collections.

Hence, team has decided to go for 24th November, release with hoping for a big World Cup win for India at home and global blockbuster success for the film, Aadikeshava.

Writer-director Srikanth N Reddy is debuting as director with the film and he also expressed huge confidence about the film. He stated that the movie will entertain family audiences and youth, mass audiences alike.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, are producing the film. Srikara Studios is presenting the film, Aadikeshava. National Award winning editor, Navin Nooli is editing the film. More details will be announced, soon.