BJD govt on its way out, says Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office is under the grip of vested individuals.

Addressing public meetings in Dhenkanal and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats on Monday, Modi said the BJD government in Odisha is on its way out.

''Who is responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Odisha? It is the BJD government which is under the control of some corrupt people. A handful of corrupt persons have grabbed the Chief Minister's Office and residence. Small workers of the BJD have now become crorepatis,'' the Prime Minister said.

Odisha received Rs 50,000 crore as mineral royalty and Rs 26,000 crore from the district mineral fund (DMF), Modi said, adding that the money should have been spent on roads, schools and drinking water, but the BJD has ''misused'' it.