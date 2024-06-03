‘Paruvu’ Trailer: Nivetha Pethuraj Flees for Love in Gripping Telugu Web Series 

Telugu audiences are in for a treat with the upcoming crime drama series ‘Paruvu,’ which marks the digital debut of popular actress Nivetha Pethuraj. Directed by the duo of Siddharth Naidu and Rajashekhar Vadlapati, the series promises a thrilling journey with a talented cast and crew.

The trailer, launched by Mega Prince Varun Tej, offers a captivating glimpse into the story. Nivetha plays Jahnavi, a young woman who defies societal norms to elope with her love, Vikram (Naresh Agastya). Their dream of a life together is shattered when they find themselves entangled with deadly consequences.



The trailer throws viewers into a whirlwind of emotions. A powerful dialogue between Nivetha and Naresh hints at the unwavering love that binds them. Veteran actor Naga Babu adds gravitas with his promise to protect his daughter (presumably Jahnavi). But the idyllic picture is soon disrupted by the threat of violence. The couple is forced to run for their lives, leaving a trail of suspense in their wake.



‘Paruvu’ boasts a stellar cast. Bigg Boss OTT winner Bindu Madhavi joins Nivetha and Naresh in pivotal roles. The series also features the esteemed Naga Babu, known for his impactful performances. The showrunner, Pawan Sadineni, ensures a captivating narrative, while the production by Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela, under the Goldbox Entertainment banner promises high production value.



This marks Sushmita Konidela's second foray into Telugu web series production. Her previous venture, ‘Shootout at Alair,’ starring Srikanth and Prakash Raj, garnered critical acclaim in 2020. With ‘Paruvu,’ she promises another gripping story with seven thrilling episodes.



Nivetha Pethuraj, a familiar face in Telugu and Tamil cinema, seeks to reignite her spark with ‘Paruvu.’ After a string of films, including ’Mental Madilo’, ‘Chitralahari,’ and ‘Brochevarura,’ she took a brief hiatus. Her performances in OTT movies like ‘Blood Mary’ and ‘Boo’ showcased her versatility.



With its intriguing premise, talented cast, and the backing of a renowned production house, ‘Paruvu’ is poised to become a must-watch for fans of crime dramas. The series premieres on June 14th on the G5 OTT platform, so mark your calendars and prepare to be captivated by this thrilling tale of love, defiance, and survival.

