Pawan Kalyan And Krish’s Upcoming Movie Will Get Released On The Occasion Of Sankranthi 2022

Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is busy with a couple of movies… His 26th, 27th and 28th movies are already on track… Out of these three, Pawan and Krish combination is creating noise on social media…It is his 27th movie and the pre-look poster of this movie which was unveiled on the occasion of his birthday made it clear that Pawan will be seen in a periodic drama. Off late, the release date of this movie was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh…



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped this news on his Instagram and confirmed the release date!!!

This post reads, PSPK 27th movie will be released on the occasion of Sankranthi, 2022…



He also wrote, "PAWAN KALYAN - KRISH FILM: SANKRANTHI 2022 RELEASE... #PawanKalyan and director #Krish's new collaboration - not titled yet - to release on #Sankranthi 2022... Produced by AM Ratnam. #PSPK27 #PSPK27onSankranthi2022".



On the occasion of Pawan's birthday, although the complete look is not revealed, Pawan's right hand is shown with all regal look. Those couple of gold finger rings and 'Kada' along with the 'Eagle' brooch on his waist made it clear that, he will essay a role similar to 'Robin Hood'. Tentatively titled as PSPK 27, this flick will be produced by AM Ratnam and MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Pawan will next entertain the audience with his 'Vakeel Saab' movie… Being the 'Pink' remake, this movie is still in the shooting stage… Pawan resumed his acting career with this movie post lockdown and thus, people are having a lot of expectations on it. Speaking about 'Vakeel Saab', this flick is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. Being a court drama, Pawan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and will fight his best to protect the 3 women.



Here is the first look poster of 'Vakeel Saab' movie… Have a look!

This post has Pawan Kalyan's image… He is seen stylishly relaxing on an old cot with all modish attire. His full beard, black sunnies and stylish jacket made us go gaga over him. The background is also impressive with the wooden chair, desk and a few books.



Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. This flick will be released on 9th April, 2021…