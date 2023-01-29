Pawan Kalyan And Sujeeth's Movie Will Be Officially Launched Tomorrow

It is already known that young filmmaker Sujeeth of Saaho fame is teaming up with power star Pawan Kalyan. Already the announcement poster is shared on social media and it created enough noise too. Off late, the makers announced that the movie will officially get launched tomorrow by sharing a new poster…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "THEY CALL HIM OG!! POOJA CEREMONY TOMORROW…. #FireStormIsComing".

The pooja ceremony will be held tomorrow i.e on 30th January, 2023… In the poster, Pawan is seen from his back with a beautiful city backdrop! Even the caption 'They Call Him OG' is also awesome and raised the expectations a notch higher!

This untitled movie will be directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner.

Pawan is already lined-up with a couple of interesting movies… Speaking about his 28th movie, it is being directed by Krish. Pawan also committed a movie with Harish Shankar which is titled 'Bhagavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' which will be his 29th movie.

Well, speaking about the Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising expectations on this movie. This is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada while MM Keeravani will handle the music department. Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.