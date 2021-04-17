Pawan Kalyan does it first time in career!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan already worked with director Harish Shankar for an exciting film. The film titled Gabbar Singh, the official remake of Hindi film Dabbang did well at the box office. Interestingly, the duo will be teaming up again for a film that is already creating a buzz even before the release.

As per the trending reports in film nagar, Pawan Kalyan will be playing a dual role in the film. It is the first time that Pawan Kalyan will play a dual role in the film, both as a father and as a son. Pawan Kalyan is extremely happy with the way the script shaped up.

Harish Shankar is going to begin the film's shoot in the second half of this year. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the movie. The complete cast and crew details of the project will be out soon.