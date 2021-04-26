Pawan Kalyan in Vamshi Paidipally's direction?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan recently came up with an interesting film Vakeel Saab. The film has become a big hit at the box-office. Venu Sriram is the director and Dil Raju produced the film. The recent reports in the film nagar reveal us that Dil Raju is planning to team up with Pawan Kalyan once again.

As per the reports, Dil Raju is planning to give a chance to director Vamshi Paidipally for the film. Dil Raju produced all films of Vamshi, except Oopiri. Both Vamshi and Raju share a great bonding with one another. Vamshi's last film Maharshi was also produced by Dil Raju.

The talks are reportedly going on and Vamshi Paidipally is showing interest to do this film. Since it is a once in a life time chance, the director does not want to lose it. The film will get finalized soon and a formal confirmation will come out soon.