Pawan Kalyan meets up with art director Thota Tharani on sets of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

Pawan Kalyan, who was spotted at the 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' sets, was seen sharing some light moments with the movie's art director Thota Tharani.

The duo discussed the sets and ongoing works related to Krish's directorial, as per the reports.

A massive set has been laid for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu's upcoming schedule. Erected on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the set is being supervised by Thota Tharani, Tollywood's popular art director.

Pawan Kalyan will soon join the sets, as Krish has prepared a fresh timetable for the upcoming schedule. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is Pawan's long-delayed project, which is billed to be a mythological drama with thriller elements. Pawan will be seen as a warrior in the movie.