Pawan Kalyan Opens Up: Unstoppable With NBK 2 Chronicles Actor's Relationships and Battle with Depression

In the latest episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna's OTT show "Unstoppable With NBK 2", actor Pawan Kalyan opened up about his personal life for the first time on a chat show. The Powerstar shared about his marriages, battling depression and his health issues.

Pawan revealed that he has suffered from bronchitis and asthma since childhood and also shared how he faced depression and even thought about committing suicide. He spoke about his three marriages and spoke about how for some reasons, the marriages couldn't work out and eventually led to separation. He added that despite being in the public eye, he believes in keeping the personal lives of others private and doesn't talk about it.



The Jana Sena party leader also shared that he is still in touch with his former wives and knows about their lives. He also talked about his upcoming films, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" and "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" and his recent collaboration with director Sujeeth.



Pawan Kalyan's first marriage was arranged to Nandini when he was 19. Later, he got into a live-in relationship with actress Renu Desai on the sets of Badri and Johnny and eventually got divorced from Nandini to marry Renu in 2009. The couple had two children together but got divorced in 2012. He then married Russian girl Anna Lezhneva in 2013 and has two children with her.

