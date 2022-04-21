Pawan Kalyan, Rajamouli to attend ‘Acharya’ pre-release event

South superstars Pawan Kalyan and Rajamouli will reportedly attend the pre-release event of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's highly anticipated film 'Acharya', according to rumours.

The pre-release event for 'Acharya' is scheduled for April 23 in Hyderabad. The makers have yet to make an official announcement.

Fans appear to be excited to see Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan share the stage now that Pawan and Rajamouli are expected to attend the gala event.

'Acharya', directed by Koratala Siva, will feature Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan as comrades on a mission to protect a holy valley and its people. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, play the film's female leads.

This is the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, father, and son, will appear on screen together.