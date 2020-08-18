Pawan Kalyan to sign three more films

After taking a gap of almost three years, Pawan Kalyan is now coming back into films. After his arrival, the actor is planning to act in a series of films. Already, he signed three projects. His Vakeel Saab is in the final stages of its shoot. He also started shooting for another film with director Krish. Pawan signed a new film with Harish Shankar. Apart from these three projects, we hear that the actor is planning to sign three more films.

Three production houses are trying hard to work with Pawan. They are Haarika and Haasinee Creations, Ram Talluri's SRT Entertainments and People Media Factory. Haarika and Haasinee Creations is planning to remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Pawan.

Ram Talluri is hearing out new scripts from various directors and is in a process of selecting the right one. Even People Media Factory is on the hunt of a director for the movie. Pawan is interested to sign films with these banners. Official announcements will be made once everything falls in place.