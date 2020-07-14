Pawan Kalyan's Attha Makes News For Instagram Post

Remember Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan movie Atharintiki Daredi? Now, there were three powerful roles in the movie. One of Bollywood actor Boman Irani who played the business tycoon grandpa, two hero Pawan Kalyan who gives up his luxury to reunite his family and three and most importantly, his aunt (attha), played by Nadhiya around whom the entire movie revolves.

Nadhiya is one of the talented actors down South and she keeps herself busy with work. She's known for her roles in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies. In Tollywood, some of Nadhiya's most memorable roles have been in Atharintiki Daaredhi directed by Trivikram Srinivas and A Aa starring Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mirchi starring Prabhas.

The actress is one of the most active members on social media. She not only shares news about her movies but also some social messages.

Now, Pawan Kalyan's Aththa is grabbing the headlines for her social media post. She recently posted a picture of her wearing a face mask urging her fans not to venture out without wearing a mask. Have a look at south Indian actress Nadiya Moidu's Instagram post.





Nadiya has also been sharing recipes with her fans on the photo sharing app. The actress was last seen in Neerali which was released in the year 2018.

Now that Nadiya has given out a social message, let's hope nobody steps out without their mask.