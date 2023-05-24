Live
Pawan Kalyan's Romantic Blockbuster 'Tholiprema' Sets Re-Release Date
Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently busy filming his upcoming movies "OG" and "Ustaad Bhagat Singh." However, one of his previous blockbuster films is set to be re-released in theaters.
Pawan Kalyan's movies "Thammudu," "Kushi," and "Jalsa" have already been re-released, and now his another blockbuster "Tholiprema," directed by A Karunakaran, is confirmed to hit theaters on June 30, 2023, in a stunning 4K format. It remains to be seen whether this latest release will surpass the records set by the re-release of "Kushi."
In "Tholiprema," Pawan Kalyan shared the screen with Keerthi Reddy as his love interest. The film also features talented actors such as Vasuki, Ali, Venu Madhav, Narra Venkateswara Rao, Achyuth, Ravi Babu, and others in significant roles. Produced by SSC Arts, the movie boasts soulful music composed by Deva.