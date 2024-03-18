Live
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
- Police reopens ‘Hit and Run case’ which took place two years ago in Hyderabad
- Sennheiser Redefines Wireless Audio Experience with the Launch of ACCENTUM and ACCENTUM Plus Headphones in India
Just In
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Teaser to be Unveiled on March 19
Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ drops its teaser tomorrow! This political drama, co-starring Sreeleela, promises action and intrigue. Mark your calendars for March 19th for a fiery first look!
Pawan Kalyan fans, get ready to witness the unveiling of the much-awaited ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ teaser on March 19th! This political drama, announced in 2021, has been generating immense buzz ever since. The pairing of the charismatic Pawan Kalyan with the rising star Sreeleela is a major draw for audiences, and the recently released glimpses from the dubbing sessions have further heightened the anticipation.
This project also marks a significant reunion. Director Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan previously collaborated on the 2012 blockbuster ‘Gabbar Singh,’ and fans are hoping to see a similar level of success with ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh.’
Initially titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh,’ which translates to ‘Devotee Bhagat Singh,’ the film's name underwent a change to its current, more action-oriented title, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh,’ meaning ‘Teacher Bhagat Singh.’ This shift hints at the potential transformation of the protagonist's character.
Rumours have swirled that ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ might be a remake of the 2016 Tamil film ‘Theri’ starring Thalapathy Vijay. Both films share the theme of a cop as the central character. However, the makers have remained tight-lipped about this, leaving audiences to speculate and generate more excitement. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan's upcoming Hindi film ‘Baby John’ is also a confirmed remake of ‘Theri,’ making ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ a potential double dose for fans of the original story.
A Powerhouse Team: Beyond the star power of Pawan Kalyan, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh" boasts a crew with exceptional credentials. The legendary Devi Sri Prasad composes the music, ensuring a captivating soundtrack. The renowned action choreographer duo Ram-Laxman will bring their expertise to the fight sequences, promising high-octane action on screen. Ayananka Bose handles cinematography, and with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar producing under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film is assured to have top-notch production quality.