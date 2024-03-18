Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Teaser to be Unveiled on March 19

Pawan Kalyan fans, get ready to witness the unveiling of the much-awaited ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ teaser on March 19th! This political drama, announced in 2021, has been generating immense buzz ever since. The pairing of the charismatic Pawan Kalyan with the rising star Sreeleela is a major draw for audiences, and the recently released glimpses from the dubbing sessions have further heightened the anticipation.

This project also marks a significant reunion. Director Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan previously collaborated on the 2012 blockbuster ‘Gabbar Singh,’ and fans are hoping to see a similar level of success with ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh.’



Initially titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh,’ which translates to ‘Devotee Bhagat Singh,’ the film's name underwent a change to its current, more action-oriented title, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh,’ meaning ‘Teacher Bhagat Singh.’ This shift hints at the potential transformation of the protagonist's character.



Rumours have swirled that ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ might be a remake of the 2016 Tamil film ‘Theri’ starring Thalapathy Vijay. Both films share the theme of a cop as the central character. However, the makers have remained tight-lipped about this, leaving audiences to speculate and generate more excitement. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan's upcoming Hindi film ‘Baby John’ is also a confirmed remake of ‘Theri,’ making ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ a potential double dose for fans of the original story.



A Powerhouse Team: Beyond the star power of Pawan Kalyan, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh" boasts a crew with exceptional credentials. The legendary Devi Sri Prasad composes the music, ensuring a captivating soundtrack. The renowned action choreographer duo Ram-Laxman will bring their expertise to the fight sequences, promising high-octane action on screen. Ayananka Bose handles cinematography, and with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar producing under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film is assured to have top-notch production quality.

