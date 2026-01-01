Pawan Kalyan–Surender Reddy film back on track; producer confirms

Amid widespread uncertainty surrounding Pawan Kalyan’s future film commitments due to his active political role, a pleasant surprise has emerged on the eve of the New Year. Four years after its initial announcement, Pawan Kalyan’s long-pending project with director Surender Reddy has once again grabbed headlines, with producer Ram Talluri confirming that the film will begin rolling very soon.

The development comes as welcome news for fans who have been eagerly awaiting more on-screen appearances from the actor-politician following the success of OG. The project was first announced in September 2021 as a big-budget entertainer, but subsequent political developments in Andhra Pradesh, including Pawan Kalyan assuming responsibilities as a Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, cast serious doubts over its progress.

Concerns were further fuelled by delays in the completion of his ongoing films such as Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, raising questions about his availability for new ventures. Against this backdrop, Ram Talluri’s reaffirmation has come as an unexpected yet heartening update.

Given Talluri’s close association with Pawan Kalyan and his influential role within the Jana Sena Party as its General Secretary, industry circles believe the chances of the project materialising are now strong, especially with considerable time remaining before the next state elections.

Reports also suggest that Surender Reddy’s longtime collaborator Vakkantham Vamshi will be involved in developing the story and screenplay. Further details about the cast and technical crew are expected to be announced soon.