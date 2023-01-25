Pawan's new appearance causes confusion

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan recently took part in the filming of his upcoming project, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", a pan-Indian film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film is set in the 17th century and features Nidhhi Agerwal as the lead actress. The production team is planning to release the film as soon as possible.

Pawan conducted a special ceremony yesterday for his political campaign vehicle, "Varahi", and his new appearance caused a buzz on the internet. He has drastically changed his hairstyle, which has sparked confusion among fans. There is speculation that he will star alongside his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, in the Telugu remake of "Vinodaya Sitham", and that filming for this project will begin at the end of the month. However, there has been no official confirmation on this matter yet. Pawan also has other projects lined up with directors Sujeeth and Harish Shankar in the future.

