‘Peddi’ team begins new schedule in Hyderabad

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming rural action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, continues to build massive anticipation. The film’s first-look posters, First Shot Glimpse, and chart-topping first single Chikiri Chikiri have already stirred up a frenzy online. The song, highlighting Charan’s signature charm and dynamic screen presence, has become a global social media sensation, further amplifying the film’s hype.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Peddi is being mounted on an impressive budget. Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite Ram Charan, marking another high-profile collaboration for the project.

The team is now set to begin a new shooting schedule in Hyderabad from tomorrow. Key sequences will be filmed in both Hyderabad and Delhi, with the makers planning to complete the entire talkie portion by the end of January. Production is running smoothly, while post-production work is also progressing at a brisk pace.

Adding strength to the cast, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a pivotal role, with Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma also featuring in important characters.

Technically, Peddi boasts an elite crew: AR Rahman composing the music, R. Rathnavelu handling cinematography, National Award winner Navin Nooli editing, and Avinash Kolla managing production design.

Peddi is scheduled for a grand pan-India release on March 27, 2026.