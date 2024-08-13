People Media Factory announces ‘Daarkaari #MM Part 2’

Visionary producer TG Vishwa Prasad's production house, People Media Factory, renowned for its innovative projects and fresh talent, has unveiled an exciting new film titled Daarkaari #MM Part 2. The announcement has quickly captured the attention of film enthusiasts.

Ravi Anthony, known for his contributions to films like Tillu Square and Mad, is making his directorial debut with this project. Adding to the intrigue, the film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are penned by Chaitu Jonnalagadda, the elder brother of actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Chaitu has already made an impression with his acting in Bubblegum, and his involvement in Daarkaari #MM Part 2 marks his venture into writing.

Described as a full-on entertainer, Daarkaari #MM Part 2 is co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla. The first look poster has gone viral, creating significant buzz with its unconventional approach. Instead of branding the movie as a "Pan India" project, the poster playfully presents it as a "Pan Masala" movie. The stylishly designed poster, featuring a hero portrayed as a "Gold Man" without revealing the actor's identity, has sparked curiosity. Additionally, the release of "Part 2" without any prior mention of a "Part 1" has further fueled speculation and excitement.