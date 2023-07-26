People Media factory denies rumors on a film with Chiranjeevi

Tollywood’s happening production house People Media Factory is now coming up with “Bro” starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej. The movie is up for grand release this Friday. During the promotions of “Bro,” People Media Factory head TG Vishwa Prasad expressed his dream to collaborate with Megastar Chiranjeevi.

He said that his biggest dream is to associate with the legendary Chiranjeevi. But a rumor has been going viral about Mega156. It stated that People Media Factory will co-produce Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 156th film along with Gold Box Entertainments, headed by Sushmita Konidela.

People Media Factory has issued an official statement refuting the ongoing rumors. The official statement read, “While People media factory will be very happy to do a movie with megastar anytime, the current rumors circulating in social media are purely speculative and not true.”