Peppy 'Mangalyam' Song From Sharwanand's 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Sharwanand is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Adavallu Meeku Joharlu'… As he always picks entertaining and fun-filled family scripts, this time also he chose the same route1 As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the peppy lyrical video of the "Mangalyam…" song and created noise on social media…

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "'Mangalyam thanthunanena Mana Life lo idi jarugunaa...' #Mangalyam Song from #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu is Here https://youtu.be/CNn_Wi_hZ-I

#AMJOnMarch4th @iamRashmika @DirKishoreOffl @ThisIsDSP @SLVCinemasOffl @LahariMusic @TSeries".

Going with the song, it is all peppy and interesting too. Sharwanand is seen putting out all his frustration and pain and he is still a bachelor and the main reason behind it is his family who keeps rejecting the girls for some or other reason. Urvasi, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Khushbu are seen as part of Sharwa's family members in this video… Along with sporting with traditional groom avatar, the DJ mix song showcases him in a complete modish avatar too. Jaspreet Jasz created magic with his awesome crooning while DSP also gave his best tunes for this song…

Rashmika also shared the lyrical video and wrote, "Looks like @DirKishoreOffl sir and #Sujith sir and @ThisIsDSP sir does all the cool stuff only with @ImSharwanand..and I am not kidding.. look at how fun this looks.. #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu".

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie is directed by Tirumala Kishore and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sharwanand and Rashmika are the lead actors while yesteryear heroines Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Kushboo are also roped in to play the important roles in this movie. Along with them, even Vennala Kishore is all set to go laugh in the theatres. This movie will now be released in the theatres on 25th February, 2022…

Sharwanand is all busy with a couple of projects and the bi-lingual 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is one of them that deal with a 'Time Machine' concept! It has Akkineni Amala in the prominent role and as the movie is being made simultaneously in Tamil, she will make her come back to Kollywood after almost 30 years.