Permission Granted for NTR Statue Installation in Hyderabad

For the fans and admirers of the legendary actor and politician, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the Telangana Chief Minister, Shri A. Revanth Reddy, has granted permission for the installation of a grand 100-foot statue of NTR in Hyderabad. This announcement comes after a meeting between the Chief Minister and prominent figures including NTR's son, Shri Nandamuri Mohanakrishna, Shri Madhusudhan Raju from the NTR Literature Committee, and the Telangana State Agriculture Minister, Shri Tummala Nageshwara Rao.

During the meeting, the committee members briefed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the various initiatives undertaken by the NTR Literature Committee over the past year and a half. They also discussed plans for establishing the 100-foot statue of NTR, along with a state-of-the-art NTR Knowledge Center in the city. The proposed center is envisioned to be a major tourist attraction, showcasing NTR's legacy and contributions to the Telugu community and Indian cinema.

The Chief Minister responded positively to the proposal, agreeing to allocate land for both the statue and the Knowledge Center near the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad, a location symbolic of NTR’s influence in the region. He acknowledged NTR's beloved status among the Telugu people, both as an actor and as a leader, and expressed his support for the initiative, ensuring full cooperation from the government.

The NTR Literature Committee has expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his encouragement and support. The fans and members of the committee are elated with the decision, and they look forward to seeing this monumental tribute to NTR come to life in the heart of Hyderabad.















