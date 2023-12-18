Live
‘Pindam’ sets an example that content is enough: Film unit
The latest box office release in Telugu, 'Pindam', which was released in theatres on December 15, has been receiving amazing response from audiences. The horror film directed by Saikiran Daida and features Srikanth Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Srinivas Avasarala, Easwari Rao, Ravi Varma. Other cast members include: Manik Reddy, Baby Chaitra, Baby Leisha, Vijayalakshmi and Srilatha in crucial roles.
The movie is produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati under the banner Kalahi Media. During the success meet organised here in the Hyderabad, the entire cast and crew shared their experience of working for the success of Pindam.
Producer Yeshwanth Daggumati said, “It's been a happy occasion to celebrate the success of our horror thriller ‘Pindam’ which is produced under Kalahi Media. I thank the entire media fraternity for standing behind us like a pillar. ‘Pindam’ has once again proved that audiences would come to theatres if the content is good. Entire cast and crew did a marvelous job. Ravi Varma's character was kept under the wraps because we decided to surprise audiences.”