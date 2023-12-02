‘Pindam’ storyline fascinated me: Producer Yeshwanth Daggumati

Pindam is a multi-genre film that is hitting the screens worldwide on December 15. Produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati, the film is directed by a newbie Saikiran Daida. Starring actor Sriram, Easwari Rao, Ravi Varma, Srinivas Avasarala, Sriram, Kushee Ravi in key roles, the movie is produced under the banner Kalaahi Media. Producer Yeshwanth divulges some insights about his career in IT and venturing into films. Let’s have a look into it.



"I own a chain of software companies in the USA. With the urge of venturing into filmmaking, I returned to India along with my friend Saikiran Daida. However, we happened to stumble upon this story ‘Pindam’ rather than producing our own story which we earlier decided. Hearing the title ‘Pindam,’ I was perplexed the same way as others. If a soul has to take birth, it has to enter into a pindam. And Pindam is offered when a person vacates a body. People may have different perceptions about the terms and theories revolving around it. But I felt intrigued by its storyline. Director Saikiran wrote the story within a week. Storyboarding was done within 10 days. The entire cast was finalised within no time. And when I went on to the sets in June," says Yashwanth.

He added that his first film was supposed to happen with actor Siddu Jonnalagadda. "It was a crime comedy. But the lockdown gave a heavy jolt to the plan. Everything had gone haywire. The visas and other formalities were cumbersome so we held the project back. Kona Venkat was also the co-producer of the film. Now we came with ‘Pindam.’ It is a multi-genre film. It has a message with elements of horror stretching to the timelines of 1930 to 1991 to 2023."