Pokiri 4k Remastered Version Releasing On Mahesh Babu's Birthday

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular Telugu actors and his 2006 film Pokiri is considered a cult classic. The action-packed film is all set to re-release in theatres in 4k Ultra HD and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen again. The movie was a huge success and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It starred Mahesh Babu, Ileana D'Cruz, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The movie is now all set to release in 4k Ultra HD format in theatres on Mahesh babu's Brithday. This will be the first time that a Telugu movie will be released in this format.

🥁 Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh 's INDUSTRY HIT #POKIRI 4K Remastered version to release on AUGUST 9th 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐒 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/n5ydpguIvD — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 19, 2022

The 4k Ultra HD format will offer a better viewing experience to moviegoers as it will provide sharper images and better sound quality. This is surely good news for all the fans of Mahesh Babu as they will now be able to enjoy his movies in better quality.