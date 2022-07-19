  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Pokiri 4k Remastered Version Releasing On Mahesh Babu's Birthday

Pokiri 4k Remastered Version Releasing On Mahesh Babus Birthday
x
Highlights

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular Telugu actors and his 2006 film Pokiri is considered a cult classic. The action-packed film is all set to re-release in theatres in 4k Ultra HD and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen again.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular Telugu actors and his 2006 film Pokiri is considered a cult classic. The action-packed film is all set to re-release in theatres in 4k Ultra HD and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen again. The movie was a huge success and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It starred Mahesh Babu, Ileana D'Cruz, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The movie is now all set to release in 4k Ultra HD format in theatres on Mahesh babu's Brithday. This will be the first time that a Telugu movie will be released in this format.

The 4k Ultra HD format will offer a better viewing experience to moviegoers as it will provide sharper images and better sound quality. This is surely good news for all the fans of Mahesh Babu as they will now be able to enjoy his movies in better quality.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X