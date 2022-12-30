'Poonakalu Loading' Lyrical Video From Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayya Out

Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is the most-awaited movie of the season and it is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of the Pongal festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the first three songs already and now they dropped the lyrical video of Megastar and Ravi Teja's "Poonakalu Loading…" and treated the fans of both these star heroes. The lyrical video is directly launched at Sandhya, M1 Cinemas, SV Cinemax, Swami, Bhaskar and Jairam theatres. This is a great treat for the movie buffs as they witnessed it directly on the big screens itself.

Even director Bobby, Ravi Teja and DSP shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "A song that's truly special & undoubtedly memorable for me. What a joy dancing beside annaya @KChiruTweets, Thank you @dirbobby for making it happen Enjoy our #PoonakaaluLoading from #WaltairVeerayya - https://youtu.be/B5S2xQU4BQk".

Going with the lyrical video, it is a complete mass song and amid a celebratory background. Ram Miryala and Roll Rida took the song to the next level with their crooning while DSP created magic with his composition!

Bobby also shared the song and wrote, "నా ఆల్ టైమ్ ఫేవరెట్ హీరో, నా ఫస్ట్ హీరో… ఇద్దరికీ నా తరపున చిరు మాస్ కానుక! Here's #PoonakaaluLoading from #WaltairVeerayya - https://youtu.be/B5S2xQU4BQk".

DSP shared the video and wrote, "This new year Sing & Dance wit d #MegaMass ANTHEM, 'Don't stop Dancing, #PoonakaaluLoading ' Turn on your SPEAKERS now. He thanked Bobby jotting down, "Thaaanku sooo much sirrr jiiii for creating such an ICONIC SITUATION for a Song with both MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets sir & MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl sir & ThankU @Sekharmasteroff & @arthurwilsonA sir".

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.