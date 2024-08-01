‘Pottel’ team comes with a crazy poster featuring Ananya Nagalla

Directed by Sahit Motkhuri, 'Pottel' brings a fresh and honest perspective to rural life with Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles. The film has garnered an overwhelming response to its released content, particularly the four chartbuster songs that have struck a chord with audiences.

In celebration of Ananya Nagalla's birthday, the filmmakers unveiled a special poster showcasing Ananya in a natural, traditional rural look. Her portrayal of Bujjamma, a character with significant scope for performance, promises to be extraordinary. Ajay also stars in a powerful and compelling role that is set to be one of the film’s highlights.

'Pottel' is produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi and Suresh Kumar Sadige, with music composed by Shekhar Chandra. The film's cinematography is handled by Monish Bhupathi Raju, editing by Karthika Srinivas, and art direction by Narni Srinivas.

The makers are gearing up for a theatrical release soon, aiming to captivate audiences with this unique and heartfelt narrative set against the backdrop of rural India. Keep an eye out for 'Pottel,' a film that promises authenticity, emotion, and powerful performances.